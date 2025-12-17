Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate

Editor's Choice: Our favorite GolfPass stories of 2025

Golf delivered some compelling storylines in 2025, and we did our best to bring them to you.
Tim Gavrich
Overlooking the Philadelphia skyline, the history, decline and ongoing rebirth of Cobbs Creek Golf Course is one of the biggest stories of 2025.

This past year was a fascinating one for the golf fans around the world.

We all witnessed the coronation of one of the game's greatest players (more on that later) and the continued greatness of this generation's most dominant player (Scottie Scheffler). A one-name golf legend passed away (RIP Fuzzy). Another continues to fade away from tournament golf due to ongoing injury issues, but Tiger is still shaping the future of the PGA Tour's new 'parity, scarcity, simplicity' model.

The game continued to ping-pong between technological advances (TGL, AI golf sunglasses) and holding onto its traditions. New courses are being built at an inspiring pace, and existing courses are finally getting the investment they deserve.

We had a front seat to it all, covering stories from all angles - reviewing new equipment and courses, providing expert analysis pre and post majors and more. Here are our 10 favorite stories we wrote in 2025:

Tim Gavrich's favorite stories of 2025

Best and worst new products

An early highlight of every year is prowling the massive PGA Merchandise Show to find out the most interesting products, as well as some ideas that probably should have been left in the inventor's imagination.

Articles
12 Min Read
The 25 greatest and goofiest products and pitches at the 2025 PGA Show
January 27, 2025
Exploring the most popular PGA Merchandise Show in 20 years provided fascinating and sometimes bewildering moments.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

West Philadelphia-born and revived

Municipal golf in America is on a steady upward trajectory, laying a foundation for decades of potential growth of the game at the grassroots level. My annual catch-up on this trend included the $180-million project that is set to transform Philly's public golf landscape.

Part 1: Headwaters
Articles
5 Min Read
The American golf Munaissance roars ahead with its biggest-ever project
June 5, 2025
The phoenix-like rise of Cobbs Creek Golf Club, a long-neglected Philadelphia classic, headlines this year's rundown of feel-good stories across American municipal golf.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Hottest take of 2025

Sometimes you have to just rant about something. It's cathartic. For me, that moment came this spring. My target: golf cart GPS, a scourge of the game.

Articles
4 Min Read
Hot take: Golf cart GPS is one of the worst things in the game
April 15, 2025
From unnecessary noise to an existential threat to yardage books to the way it treats grown men and women like toddlers, golf cart GPS takes soul away from the game.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

My favorite tournament

The Myrtle Beach World Am and I go way back. Getting to participate in it in 2025 was a privilege and a pleasure. Here's why:

Articles
5 Min Read
Is the Myrtle Beach World Am golf's greatest tournament?
September 3, 2025
The annual week-long party brings upwards of 3,000 golfers to one of America's great destinations, all vying for the title of World Champion.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Much more than a new course

An afternoon at Storm King Golf Club in June carried a reminder of how much more golf can do than just occupy one's attention for a few hours. You'll be hearing more about this place in the future...

Articles
6 Min Read
How a stunning, reimagined 130-year-old golf course will make the game more inclusive than ever
July 26, 2025
Situated in upstate New York, Storm King Golf Club is about far more than birdies and bogeys.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich

Jason Scott Deegan's favorite stories of 2025

Taking stock of America's most important munis

I feel like one of my first stories of 2025 also happened to be among the most meaningful. In looking back at a 2019 column about America's most endangered munies, I was happy to report most - but not all - have received significant investment work that's already been completed or is in progress.

Articles
9 Min Read
The fates and fortunes of 10 of America's most important municipal golf courses
January 5, 2025
We look at the progress being made to improve influential municipal courses around the country.
By Jason Scott Deegan

Walking and riding in Colorado

Leave it to the Keiser family to pull off an incredible duo in the dunes of remote Colorado - a sneak peek of the new Rodeo Dunes followed by a sanctioned rodeo showcasing America's best cowboys. This new Coore & Crenshaw course is going to be better than many thought possible.

Articles
4 Min Read
First look at Rodeo Dunes, the new Dream Golf resort taking shape on Colorado's front range
October 10, 2025
The Coore & Crenshaw Course, the first of potentially six on site, will open to public play in 2027.
By Jason Scott Deegan

The modernization of links golf hotels

I experienced just how real the game-changing power of Marine & Lawn is, staying at its best renovated, historic hotels in St. Andrews and Dornoch in Scotland and Portrush and County Down in Northern Ireland. Links golf trips just got a whole lot more comfortable.

Articles
6 Min Read
Marine & Lawn Hotels bring luxury to links golf
July 10, 2025
With seven hotels next to famous links golf courses in Scotland and Northern Ireland, this hotel brand is changing the way golfers travel overseas.
By Jason Scott Deegan

What should non-golfers be charged for a ride-along round?

It's always good to expose cracks in the golf industry that impact everyday players. The popularity of the game is ruining rounds of golf for many couples who like to ride together while only one of them plays (typically the husband/boyfriend). I hope the story helps courses and resorts be more transparent and reasonable about the fees being charged to non-golfing cart riders. Golfers need to understand they are part of the problem, too, if they don't communicate properly and set reasonable expectations.

Articles
6 Min Read
Should golf courses charge non-golfing partners to ride in the cart?
September 9, 2025
This issue is one of the biggest reasons courses get negative reviews on GolfPass.
By Jason Scott Deegan

A memorable Masters

Writing a 'Rory wins the Masters' column was such a cathartic release. He finally did it. My favorite part was taking stock about where he ranks among the game's greatest all-time players. He solidified himself among the top 15, but can he take that next big leap into the top 10 every golfer aspires to achieve? See you in Augusta next April.

Articles
5 Min Read
How the 2025 Masters Tournament stole our hearts
April 13, 2025
This Rory rollercoaster just might go down as the most amazing and emotional major of all time.
By Tim Gavrich, Jason Scott Deegan

Roundups
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich
Tim Gavrich is a Senior Writer for GolfPass. Follow him on Twitter @TimGavrich and on Instagram @TimGavrich.

