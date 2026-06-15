How to watch the 2026 U.S. Open (Golf): TV, streaming and on-site guide

The 2026 U.S. Open is here, and fans everywhere are figuring out exactly how to watch one of golf's biggest events. Whether you plan to follow from your couch, stream on a mobile device or walk the fairways in person, this guide covers every way to catch the action at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Quick Guide: how to watch the 2026 U.S. Open right now

If you want to watch the US Open right now, here is the short version: tune into NBC, USA Network, or NBCSN on cable, stream live on Peacock oor follow free featured groups and scoring on USOpen.com and the USGA App. The 2026 U.S. Open takes place Thursday, June 18 through Sunday, June 21, 2026 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.

Here is a quick breakdown of your options:

- Cable or satellite TV: NBC, USA Network, NBCSN, and Golf Channel carry live rounds and shoulder coverage throughout the week.

- Streaming: Peacock is the primary streaming platform, simulcasting NBC and NBCSN feeds and offering exclusive streaming windows. Fubo offers live streaming of the US Open as well, along with other live TV services that carry NBC and USA Network.

- Free digital access: USOpen.com and the official USGA App provide free featured-group and featured-hole streams, live leaderboards, and shot-by-shot tracking.

- International viewers: Check local rights holders. In the UK and Ireland, for example, Sky Sports Golf carries exclusive live coverage. A dedicated section below covers global viewing options.

Broadcast coverage for the US Open is available across traditional cable TV, streaming platforms, and digital services, so regardless of how you choose to follow the action, there is a way to find the coverage you need.

2026 U.S. Open Tournament Basics

The 2026 U.S. Open is the 126th edition of the championship, organized by the USGA. It runs June 18–21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, and as one of golf's four men's majors, it draws the strongest field of players in the world.

Shinnecock Hills is among the oldest courses in the United States, located on Long Island's eastern end. It has hosted the U.S. Open five previous times-in 1896, 1986, 1995, 2004, and 2018-and is known for firm, fast fairways and punishing winds that make it a true test of shot-making. This will be the sixth time Shinnecock has served as the championship venue.

The format follows standard U.S. Open structure:

- Field size: 156 players, a mix of exempt competitors and qualifiers.

- Format: 72 holes of stroke play over four days.

- Cut: A 36-hole cut after Friday's second round trims the field for the weekend.

Official tee times, pairings, and the final TV and streaming schedule are confirmed closer to the championship and published first on USOpen.com and the USGA Media Center. Historically, these are released during the early part of U.S. Open week.

While legends like Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have shaped modern U.S. Open history, earlier generations-Jack Nicklaus, Ben Hogan, Bobby Jones-defined the championship's identity. That depth of legacy is precisely why TV networks and streaming platforms dedicate so many hours of coverage to U.S. Open week. NBC Sports will present approximately 31 hours of live championship programming across its platforms from Shinnecock Hills.

Rory McIlroy seeks his second U.S. Open title at Shinnecock Hills in 2026. He captured the 2011 U.S. Open at Congressional Country Club for his first major championship. Warren Little/Getty Images

2026 U.S. Open TV Schedule (USA)

The television schedule in the U.S. follows a familiar pattern: early-round coverage begins on cable networks in the morning, with main-window coverage shifting to NBC for afternoon and evening play. All times listed below are Eastern Time (ET) and may shift slightly depending on weather and USGA adjustments.

Here is the confirmed schedule based on USGA and NBC Sports announcements:

Thursday, June 18

6:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

5:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN / Peacock

Friday, June 19

6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN / Peacock

1:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

Saturday, June 20

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

12:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

Sunday, June 21

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET on USA Network

12:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC / Peacock

A few additional notes on the schedule:

- Golf Channel airs "Live From the U.S. Open," which provides pre- and post-round analysis, press conferences, player features, and expert commentary. This is not live tournament play but adds valuable context during the week.

- DVR tip: If you want to follow early featured groups and the leaders at the same time, consider recording the USA Network morning window while watching the NBC afternoon block live. Multi-channel viewing helps you catch everything from the early waves through the final putts.

- The US Open can be streamed on YouTube for select highlights and clips, giving you another way to catch key moments if you miss a live window.

How to Stream the US Open Online

Peacock is the primary streaming home for the 2026 U.S. Open in the U.S., carrying simulcasts of NBC and NBCSN windows plus exclusive streaming blocks. If you are a cord-cutter, this is your best starting place.

Peacock streaming windows (approximate):

- Thursday: 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET

- Friday: 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET

- Saturday: 12:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET

- Sunday: 12:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Confirm final time windows via USOpen.com before tournament week, as these can shift.

USOpen.com and the USGA App offer free featured-group and featured-hole streams during all four rounds. Featured group coverage starts early-around 7:29 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, and 7:45 a.m. on Sunday-and runs through the completion of play. You also get real-time scoring, shot-by-shot tracking and statistics at no cost.

Live TV streaming services that carry NBC and USA Network will include U.S. Open coverage in relevant markets. Options include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and Sling Blue with appropriate add-ons. Fubo is available in the United States, Canada and Spain, making it an option for some international viewers as well. Each service offers different packages at different price points, so compare before you sign up for any plan.

Supported devices: You can access Peacock and most live TV streaming apps on smart TVs, streaming sticks (Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV), game consoles, tablets, smartphones and your computer. Update all relevant apps before tournament week to avoid last-minute issues.

Cord-cutter checklist:

- Confirm local NBC availability via a zip-code lookup tool on NBC's website.

- Ensure your internet bandwidth can handle HD or 4K streaming during peak Sunday afternoon hours.

- Some NBC Sports or Golf Channel streams require authentication with a cable or streaming provider login, while USOpen.com's featured groups are generally free without sign-in.

For the most complete experience, consider running the main NBC feed on your TV while keeping the USOpen.com leaderboard or featured-group stream open on a second device. Split-screen and picture-in-picture modes work well here.

A win at the 2026 U.S. Open would make Scottie Scheffler the latest golfer to capture the career Grand Slam. Warren Little/Getty Images

International Broadcasts and Streaming Options

International broadcast rights vary by region and can change from year to year. Always confirm details closer to June 2026 through USOpen.com or your local sports network's listings.

Here are the key partners based on current agreements:

- UK and Ireland: Sky Sports Golf holds exclusive live rights through at least 2030. Streaming is available via Sky Go and NOW day passes.

- Canada: TSN and RDS are the likely carriers.

- Australia: Fox Sports and Kayo Sports typically hold rights.

- Southern Africa: SuperSport is the traditional broadcaster.

- Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America: Regional sports networks hold rights. Check USGA's international broadcast partners page on USOpen.com for the most accurate list.

Many international broadcasters provide both linear TV coverage and streaming through their own apps. Some also carry dedicated featured-group feeds similar to what USOpen.com offers in the U.S.

Using the Official U.S. Open Digital Platforms

The USGA provides free digital tools that complement traditional TV and streaming. These are ideal if you want to follow specific players, groups or holes beyond what the main broadcast covers.

USOpen.com offers:

- Live leaderboards with scoring updates in near real time.

- Shot-by-shot data, hole diagrams, and detailed statistics for each player.

- Free live video streams for featured groups and featured holes during all four rounds, starting around 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday and Friday and running through the completion of play.

The USGA / U.S. Open mobile app (iOS and Android) provides:

- Live scoring and streaming access identical to the website.

- Highlight clips and personalized leaderboards so you can follow your favorite players.

- Optional push notifications for tee times, scoring alerts, weather delays and storylines involving top contenders.

Digital platforms often show more shots from early- or late-wave tee times than standard TV windows. If a player you want to follow goes off at 7:00 a.m. ET-before USA Network's coverage begins-the featured-group stream on the app is your best option.

Cross-usage tip: Watch the main broadcast on your TV while running the app or website on a second device for advanced stats, win probabilities and shot-tracer visualizations. This setup gives you both the narrative storytelling of NBC's broadcast and the granular data that helps you understand what is happening on every hole.

Following Tee Times and Featured Groups

Understanding tee times and featured-group coverage helps you plan exactly when to tune in. At a place like Shinnecock Hills, where wind and firmness can change scoring conditions quickly, the difference between morning and afternoon waves can be dramatic.

How the USGA releases tee sheets:

- Exact Round 1 and Round 2 tee times and groupings are announced early in U.S. Open week on USOpen.com.

- Weekend tee times are set based on the evolving leaderboard. Leaders go off last on Saturday and Sunday.

Featured groups typically include major champions, world top-10 players and recent winners. These groups receive wall-to-wall streaming coverage-from first tee shot to final putt-on USOpen.com, the USGA App and Peacock. This is the best way to follow a specific matchup without depending on when the main broadcast decides to cut to that group.

Quick tee-time tips:

- Convert all ET times to your local time zone and set calendar reminders on your phone.

- Monitor weather-fog, wind and storms can push tee times and TV windows back. USOpen.com and the official app always have the latest adjustments first.

- If your favorite player is in an early wave, the featured-group stream is often your only live video option until cable coverage begins.

Shinnecock Hills Golf Course hosts its sixth U.S. Open in 2026. Warren Little/Getty Images

Tips for Watching the U.S. Open Like a Golf Insider

Whether you are watching from home or walking the grounds at Shinnecock Hills, a few strategies will elevate your experience from casual viewing to full immersion.

Combine your coverage sources:

- Main broadcast on NBC or USA Network for narrative context and big moments.

- Featured-group streams on USOpen.com or the USGA App for continuous shot-by-shot coverage of star-studded pairings.

- The live leaderboard and stats on the app to track outsiders making runs up the board-this is where you find the stories the broadcast has not picked up yet.

Viewing environment tips for long sessions:

- Saturday and Sunday feature peak viewing blocks starting around noon ET. Plan accordingly-snacks, comfortable seating and a second screen for stats.

- Picture-in-picture or multi-device setups let you keep one eye on featured groups while the main broadcast rolls.

For fans attending in person at Shinnecock Hills:

- Use the USGA App for live scoring and featured-group streaming while walking the course. It is the most efficient way to know what is happening across all 18 holes.

- Check on-site video boards and listen for USGA announcements regarding start-time adjustments, shuttle schedules or gate hours.

- Bring portable battery packs and earphones for commentary if you want to follow along with analysis while on the grounds.

By combining TV, streaming, and official digital tools, you can experience every angle of the 2026 U.S. Open-from the first tee shots on Thursday morning through the final putt on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills.

Frequently Asked Questions About Watching the U.S. Open

This section clears up the most common viewing and streaming questions for the 2026 championship.

Do I need cable to watch the U.S. Open? No. Cable or satellite with NBC and USA Network makes access simple, but cord-cutters can use Peacock or live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV or Fubo that carry NBC and USA Network in their area. You can also follow featured groups and live scoring for free on USOpen.com without any subscription. If you do not already have a subscription to a live TV service and only want to watch this one event, you can always cancel after the tournament ends.

What does it cost? Free content includes leaderboards and selected featured-group streams on USOpen.com and the USGA App. Full live coverage on Peacock or live TV streaming platforms requires a paid subscription. Peacock offers multiple plan tiers, and live TV streaming services vary in price and packages. Compare options before committing.

Which devices can I use? Smart TVs, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, tablets, smartphones, laptops, your computer and game consoles all support Peacock and most live TV streaming apps. Make sure to update apps before tournament week to avoid compatibility problems.

How do I troubleshoot poor streaming quality? Start by checking your internet speed-streaming live sports in HD requires at least 10–15 Mbps. Close background apps on your device, lower video quality slightly if buffering persists and verify that your login credentials and regional availability are correct. Restarting your app or device often resolves temporary glitches.

Where can I get help if streaming fails? Visit the official support pages for Peacock or your chosen live TV streaming service. For issues specific to USOpen.com streams or app functionality, check the USGA's help and FAQ sections on the U.S. Open website. You can also find a direct link to support within the USGA App's settings menu.

Is there a way to watch highlights after the fact? Yes. Highlights from each round are available on USOpen.com, the USGA App, NBC Sports' platforms and Golf Channel. Select clips and recaps are also posted on YouTube throughout the tournament.

The 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills promises to be one of the most compelling weeks in golf. Bookmark USOpen.com, download the USGA App and set your reminders now so you are ready when play begins on Thursday, June 18.