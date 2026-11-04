In Season 2, Apple TV's 'Stick' starts to find its stance but keeps getting golf wrong: TV review

Apple TV seems to have found a formula for its scripted shows. On the one hand, the streaming service is all-in on sci-fi with titles like For All Mankind, Foundation and Dark Matter. Popular genre-benders like Severance and Widow's Bay have embraced weirdness to captivate and entertain audiences, alienating others.

Then there are the more cheerful, uplifting titles that are something of a gentle escapist balm for viewers: Ted Lasso and Shrinking, which are packaged like comedies but tread into more serious interpersonal issues as well.

In its second season, Stick, the Owen Wilson-led series about a washed-up pro golfer contemplating his future while mentoring a young phenom (Peter Dager), is clearly on the path to joining that latter set of series as it attempts to layer good-natured silliness into an uplifting overall tale. Through the first half of its second 10-episode installment, Stick cards some pars and birdies, but also its fair share of bogeys - particularly a failing that has been common to virtually every modern big- or small-screen fictionalization of golf.

Like a well-cared-for but under-resourced course, the sophomore outing of Stick has good bones. Picking up from a first season where aging protagonist Pryce Cahill (Wilson) starts to toy with his own possible competitive future while mentoring golf wunderkind Santi Wheeler (Dager), the show sets up the two talented golfers as clearer foils than ever. The ups and downs of Cahill's life and career have made him cautious to the point of timid while Wheeler's early tastes of success are clearly proving too appealing to put aside much longer. The debate over whether or not Santi should forgo a college scholarship to turn pro emerges as the central conflict early in the season, and subsequent episodes deal with how his choice affects the other main characters, including his caddie/girlfriend Zero (Lilli Kay), his mother Elena (Mariana Treviño), Pryce's caddie Mitts (Marc Maron) and even pro golf veteran Clark Ross (Timothy Olyphant), who becomes more than a side character in the new season.

As Santi dallies with the big show and all it entails, Pryce gets serious about his own future by preparing to try and become, at 55 years old, the oldest U.S. Open champion of all time, which would make him one of sport's greatest-ever comeback stories. Along that journey, he enlists the help of the daughter of his former swing coach, Amanda Leydecker, played by Better Call Saul and Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn. Episodes bop back and forth between the new glitz of Santi's golf life and Pryce's tucked-away training in a way that paints both ends of the spectrum of high-level golf striving nicely. And the actors involved do a pretty uniformly solid job of processing the material they're given to work with. Dager captures Santi's teenage enthusiasm and angst particularly well, and Seehorn reminds why she's one of the best and most intense actors working today.

Rhea Seehorn (left) joins the cast of the second season of Stick as Amanda Leydecker, the daughter of Pryce Cahill's (Owen Wilson; right) swing coach and mentor. Courtesy of Apple TV

There is a good show here about how these characters are trying to use the journey they're on to become the best possible versions of themselves, and golf is a good vehicle through which to tell it. The problem is that, like virtually every other golf-related television show or film, the viewer is left wondering whether anyone involved in the script or set design has actually played the game before. Several golf scenes and details flat-out do not make sense to anyone with even a casual knowledge of the game. There is an early-season moment where Santi faces a putt on the 18th hole of a tournament but the electronic scoreboard behind him reads “THRU 18” rather than "THRU 17." A training montage with Amanda and Pryce is so rife with bizarre situations and cringeworthy dialogue that it undermines the good work the greater narrative is doing. Bizarro-golf can work for the likes of Caddieshack and Happy Gilmore, but in this more realistic world, it is distracting and disappointing.

Several golf-industry insiders do appear in the early episodes. Jim Nantz and Trevor Immelmann serve as TV announcers and Skratch's Dan Rapoport all have minor roles as part of the media structure of the show's world. Did showrunner Jason Keller and his team not lean on these people at all to verify that the golf content of the show had any grounding in reality? Did they ignore what advice they did receive? Whatever the case may be, the relatively broad cultural popularity the game currently enjoys makes the show's indifference to representing golf with any fidelity a big miss.

I am willing to concede that my golf-lifer status makes me particularly sensitive to Stick's low golf IQ, so viewers who are not as put-off by it as I am will likely enjoy the gentle ride of the show. Perhaps it's a metaphor for the game itself, and a lesson both Pryce and Santi are learning in Season 2: you have to be willing to take the bad with the good.

Apple TV

10 episodes; 5 screened for review.

Premiere: November 4, 2026 (two episodes; new episodes premiere on subsequent Wednesdays