How can the professional game learn from the demise of LIV Golf?

The most exhausting chapter in professional golf history came to a close last Thursday, not with a bang but a whimper. The long-awaited shuttering of LIV Golf comes as a relief to golf fans whose longtime consumption of the professional game has been disrupted - and not in a 21st-century tech-excitement way - for the last five years.

Call it "Golf, But Bankrupt."

LIV Golf is moving into the liquidation phase, confirmed this morning in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.



There will be no LIV Golf 2.0. @ToddLewisGC and @ChambleeBrandel on Golf Central ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bFALmEElYs — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 5, 2026

In total, LIV Golf gallivanted through an estimated $6 billion dollars of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund's (PIF) money, or just under $97 million for each of the 62 tournaments it staged from June 2022 through August 2026.

Along the way, it siphoned off several prominent and world-class players to join its circuit of mainly 54-hole, limited-field, no-cut events with shotgun starts and a team element layered on top. Major champions Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed signed big contracts to turn up in an odd mix of international and American locales where, with some notable exceptions, they drew scant in-person crowds and sparse TV and online viewership.

All the while, the PGA Tour continued on but underwent its own raft of changes, contracting numerous tournament fields from as large as 144 down to as little as 70 players while growing purses significantly. The $122.8 million Scottie Scheffler has earned during his current streak of five PGA Tour official money titles is more than the combined leading money winners' totals from the prior 14 years ($118.3 million).

Is professional golf that much more important, prominent or interesting now as it was in the late 2000s? No, it isn't. Inflation will go down as a big part of LIV's greasy legacy on the game, and it will take years before the value of winning golf tournaments returns to sensible levels.

Holding aside the geopolitical issues it raised, LIV's inherent vice was in the wrongheaded assumption it made about what would make it popular. It foolishly staked billions of dollars on the popularity of players as the engine of its success.

There have been notable exceptions, but as a class of people, professional golfers have never had enough personality to carry the sport. Success in golf often comes from steely steadiness, which often manifests in robotic calm. We see fleeting glimpses of raw emotion and humanity, but Muhammad Ali or Joe Namath ain't stepping onto the first tee anytime soon. In the end, not even a triumphant win by Anthony Kim could create enough personality-driven momentum to sustain LIV's energy.

What LIV refused to believe or flat-out ignored is that what has always made golf compelling is the competition. When treated with the proper care and reverence, the conditions surrounding top-tier professional golf create an atmosphere where the players exist in their proper context: as instruments through which that atmosphere thrills those of us who spend time watching.

Great golf venues outlast the fame of any individual golfer. The elements of the competition that comprises professional golf - the iconic nature of venues like TPC Sawgrass, for example - are far more important than player personalities. Ben Jared/PGA TOUR

We see proof of this every April. Yes, the players are elite and occasionally electric, but the main character of the Masters is Augusta National Golf Club. The fame that the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson and Jack Nicklaus have achieved over the decades there comes through their interaction with golf's most famous playing field over the course of 72 holes over four spring days. The complexity of what golfers must overcome at places like Augusta, St. Andrews, TPC Sawgrass or Shinnecock Hills is what makes those golfers stand out.

The LIV Golf experiment began in the London suburbs at the Centurion Club and ended at the Club at Chatham Hills in the Indianapolis suburbs. Nice-enough golf courses for some. Hardly notable enough for world-class competition. LIV came to specialize in visiting these sorts of modern, expensive-looking courses in exotic locales from Singapore to Tulsa. Millions of cubic feet of shaping, signifying little. The exceptions - Valderrama, poached from the DP World Tour schedule; Royal Adelaide, the circuit's greatest success story; the Greenbrier's Old White course, a former PGA Tour venue - are few enough to prove the rule.

The big question now: What will be learned? What will the reshaped and lushly capitalized PGA Tour take away from LIV's misadventures? With its would-be competitor slinking off the board in with a succinct and icily legalistic 28-word press release lede, will the dominant force in professional golf take the opportunity to reorient itself around stewarding elite competitive golf, knowing that the best competition naturally attracts the best players and wrings the best golf out of them? The chance to leave no doubt as to the PGA Tour's legitimacy has never been better. The DP World Tour has a similar opportunity.

To do that, the tours must optimize the competitive golf environment, starting with big-picture concepts like the new promotion and relegation scheme of the PGA Tour's "Championship and "Challenger" divide. From there, the next task is to secure the best possible host golf courses, and use institutional influence to familiarize fans with them in a way that makes them must-watch, no matter who is playing them. Stern and interesting course setup must follow; cupcake tournaments with 30-under-par winning scores cheapen birdies and eagles. And lest we forget, the tours must support driver and golf ball performance regulations that enable the most nuanced and impressive possible skill sets to show themselves each week. If they get the competition right, the players will naturally follow. So will we.