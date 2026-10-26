5 bunker tips from Tour pros

Struggle in the sand? Let Rory McIlroy and other pros help out.
Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
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The greenside bunker play gap from professionals to amateurs is as wide as any type of shot in golf. For many amateurs the bunker is the last place they want to be and the pros sometimes are aiming for them. The main separating factors that make greenside bunker play so easy for professional golfers are technique and confidence. Below are five great bunker tips from tour professionals like Rory McIlroy, that could help turn your sand game from a weakness to a strength.

5. Greg Norman – Bunker mechanics

The two-time Open champion explains a handful of thoughts he has on bunker shots. Use low hands, light grip pressure and think about pulling the hosel through the sand to hit quality bunker shots.

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Tip 55 - Greg Norman - Greenside Bunker Mechanics

4. Bob Tway – Bunker keys

Bob Tway holed a bunker shot on the 72nd hole of the 1986 PGA Championship to win by two shots. In this tip from the top 100 instruction tips, Tway breaks down the differences between 56- and 60-degree wedges on bunker shots.

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Tip 97 - Bob Tway - Major Bunker Keys

3. Daniel Berger – Bunker setup

Daniel Berger brings his flat swing to the bunker in this Playing Lessons extra. He details how he chooses what type of bunker shot to hit and how to fix one of the main mistakes he sees amateurs make from the sand. He even holes the shot, showing the setup works!

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Playing Lessons Xtra: Bunker Setup with Daniel Berger

2. Graeme McDowell – Sand over shoulder

Quick and to the point. In under a minute, Graeme McDowell answers Gary Williams question of “Graeme what is the best bunker tip you’ve ever gotten?”. McDowell proceeds to teach a valuable sand over the shoulder tip to help you keep the clubface open on bunker shots.

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Tip 32 - Graeme McDowell - Sand Over Shoulder

1. Rory McIlroy – Downhill bunker lies

A look back to season 3 of Ask Rory when McIlroy gets asked about how he handles one of the most difficult shots in the game; the downhill bunker shot. Rory provides a couple of setup tips, some guidance on strategy and a trail foot tip to help you escape these tricky downhill lies.

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Downhill Bunker Lies

Bonus:

Best Lesson Ever: Bunker
Golf Channel’s Best Lessons Ever compiled its own collection of the best bunker tips from professionals. There are plenty of useful nuggets in this full episode from Luke Donald, Colin Montgomerie and more.

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Bunker

Drake Dunaway - GolfPass head shot
Drake Dunaway
Drake Dunaway grew up in Dayton, Ohio, where he started playing golf at a young age before playing collegiately at DePauw University. Recently he’s lived in Phoenix and now in Orlando, where he still tries to play once or twice a week. He’s worked in golf since 2016 and joined the GolfPass team in 2019. Follow him on Twitter @drake_dunaway

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