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Florence Golf Guide

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  • Belterra golf course - 5th hole
    Belterra Casino Resort
    Florence, Indiana
    The Belterra Casino Resort on the Ohio River in southern Indiana sits at the crossroads of three states, easily drawing guests and golfers from Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The main hotel offers comfy rooms, a salon and spa, shops and pool. Six dining options and a lobby bar keep people satisfied. There’s also the Ogle Haus Inn complete with a pool…

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