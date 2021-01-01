Waycross Golf Guide
Waycross Golf Courses
-
Waycross, GeorgiaPublic4.3458352941230
Golf Courses Near Waycross
-
Blackshear, GeorgiaSemi-Private3.33336
-
Blackshear, GeorgiaPrivate5.01
-
Folkston, GeorgiaPublic4.8194513
-
Alma, GeorgiaSemi-Private4.110176470652
-
Jesup, GeorgiaPublic0.00
-
Yulee, FloridaPrivate5.02
Waycross Golf Resorts
-
Waycross, GeorgiaGeorgia's Laura S. Walker State Park is located in the southeeast part of the state near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge and the largest nearby city is Jacksonville 90 minutes away by car. The state park is home to The Lakes Golf Course, an 18-hole course opened in 1996 and plays 6,656 yards from the back tees. Overnight guests of the…