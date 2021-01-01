Courses: 15 Reviews: 7

Even if you’ve never heard of Idaho Falls, the last thing you would expect to hear is to go there and check out eroded lava flow. One of the coolest places to explore is Hell’s Half Acre, where nearly 5,000 years ago, lava flowed through 320+ acres of land. It’s a cool site to look at the unique rock formations and different caves, so grab your camera!