Yuma, Arizona

Cocopah RV & Golf Resort is located in western Arizona in Yuma, on the Colorado River near the US-Mexico Border, conveniently located off I-8. It is an RV resort with over 400 sites, and home to its own 5,700-yard, 18-hole golf course and driving range. Cocopah is owned and operated by the Cocopah Tribe and nearby attractions include a casino,…