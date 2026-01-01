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Burnside Golf Guide

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  • General Burnside Golf Course
    General Burnside Island State Park
    Burnside, Kentucky
    The General Burnside Island State Park is unique in that its 18-hole golf course and 102-site campground on located on an island in the middle of the Cumberland River. The marina next to the park unlocks the famous Lake Cumberland, the capital of house-boating in America. Anyone can rent a slip, fishing boat, ski boat or houseboat. The lake's…

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