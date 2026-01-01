Burnside Golf Guide
Burnside Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Burnside
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Bronston, KentuckyResort4.910256410314
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Somerset, KentuckyPublic1.910
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Somerset, KentuckySemi-Private4.02
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Somerset, KentuckySemi-Private4.461538461513
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Monticello, KentuckySemi-Private2.14285714293
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Stearns, KentuckySemi-Private2.183823529417
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Williamsburg, KentuckySemi-Private4.01
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London, KentuckyPrivate4.04
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Russell Springs, KentuckySemi-Private3.461538461513
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Mount Vernon, KentuckySemi-Private5.01
Burnside Golf Resorts
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Burnside, KentuckyThe General Burnside Island State Park is unique in that its 18-hole golf course and 102-site campground on located on an island in the middle of the Cumberland River. The marina next to the park unlocks the famous Lake Cumberland, the capital of house-boating in America. Anyone can rent a slip, fishing boat, ski boat or houseboat. The lake's…
See Also
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1 course | 1 review