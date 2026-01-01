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Bronston Golf Guide

Bronston Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Bronston

Bronston Golf Resorts

  • Woodson Bend Resort
    Woodson Bend Resort
    Bronston, Kentucky
    Woodson Bend Resort sits on a 455-acre peninsula overlooking Lake Cumberland. Guests rent from a pool of 480 privately owned condos, so they can relax playing golf on a 6,052-yard Lee Trevino/Dave Bennet design. There are also basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, a playground, outdoor pool, pavilion and firepit to enjoy the outdoors. A marina…

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