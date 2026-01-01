Bronston Golf Guide
Bronston Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Bronston
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Burnside, KentuckyPublic4.5894039735302
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Somerset, KentuckyPublic1.910
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Somerset, KentuckySemi-Private4.02
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Somerset, KentuckySemi-Private4.461538461513
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Monticello, KentuckySemi-Private2.14285714293
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Stearns, KentuckySemi-Private2.183823529417
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Williamsburg, KentuckySemi-Private4.01
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London, KentuckyPrivate4.04
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Russell Springs, KentuckySemi-Private3.461538461513
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Corbin, KentuckyPublic0.00
Bronston Golf Resorts
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Bronston, KentuckyWoodson Bend Resort sits on a 455-acre peninsula overlooking Lake Cumberland. Guests rent from a pool of 480 privately owned condos, so they can relax playing golf on a 6,052-yard Lee Trevino/Dave Bennet design. There are also basketball, tennis and volleyball courts, a playground, outdoor pool, pavilion and firepit to enjoy the outdoors. A marina…
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