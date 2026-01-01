Dawson Springs Golf Guide
Dawson Springs Golf Courses
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Dawson Springs, KentuckyPublic/Resort3.458823529485
Golf Courses Near Dawson Springs
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Madisonville, KentuckySemi-Private4.42337461331
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Princeton, KentuckyPrivate
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Madisonville, KentuckyPublic3.33333333333
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Madisonville, KentuckySemi-Private3.263157894719
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Providence, KentuckyMunicipal4.01
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Cadiz, KentuckySemi-Private3.538461538513
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Eddyville, KentuckyMunicipal4.8552380952226
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Marion, KentuckySemi-Private
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Hopkinsville, KentuckyPublic/Municipal4.2898081158262
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Hopkinsville, KentuckyPrivate
Dawson Springs Golf Resorts
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Dawson Springs, KentuckyThe Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park's 24-room rustic wood and stone lodge sits on a high cliff overlooking Pennyrile Lake. There are also 13 cottages and camping sites (some made for horses). Visitors can enjoy the great outdoors by birding, boating (rental pedal boats, row boats, canoes, kayaks and trolling motors are available), fishing,…
See Also
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