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Dawson Springs Golf Guide

Dawson Springs Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Dawson Springs

Dawson Springs Golf Resorts

  • Pennyrile Forest State Park Resort
    Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park
    Dawson Springs, Kentucky
    The Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park's 24-room rustic wood and stone lodge sits on a high cliff overlooking Pennyrile Lake. There are also 13 cottages and camping sites (some made for horses). Visitors can enjoy the great outdoors by birding, boating (rental pedal boats, row boats, canoes, kayaks and trolling motors are available), fishing,…

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