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Cadiz Golf Guide

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Cadiz Golf Resorts

  • Boots Randolph GC
    Lake Barkley State Resort Park
    Cadiz, Kentucky
    The Lake Barkley State Resort Park offers a world-class lodge with 120 rooms and four suites, a fitness center with an indoor swimming pool, game room and the Windows on the Water Restaurant. Campsites and 13 cottages are also available. Activities include biking, birding, hiking, boating (there's a marina with slips and rentals of pontoons and…

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