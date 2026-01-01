Cadiz Golf Guide
Cadiz Golf Courses
-
Cadiz, KentuckySemi-Private3.538461538513
-
Cadiz, KentuckyResort4.4645669291127
Golf Courses Near Cadiz
-
Princeton, KentuckyPrivate
-
Dawson Springs, KentuckyPublic/Resort3.458823529485
-
Eddyville, KentuckyMunicipal4.8552380952226
-
Hopkinsville, KentuckyPrivate
-
Hopkinsville, KentuckyPublic/Municipal4.2898081158262
-
Murray, KentuckyPublic4.3336317749172
-
Gilbertsville, KentuckyResort4.5362318841207
-
Benton, KentuckySemi-Private
-
Calvert City, KentuckyPublic4.79178338163
-
Fort Campbell, TennesseeMilitary4.083259061239
Cadiz Golf Resorts
-
Cadiz, KentuckyThe Lake Barkley State Resort Park offers a world-class lodge with 120 rooms and four suites, a fitness center with an indoor swimming pool, game room and the Windows on the Water Restaurant. Campsites and 13 cottages are also available. Activities include biking, birding, hiking, boating (there's a marina with slips and rentals of pontoons and…
See Also
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 226 reviews
-
2 courses | 262 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 85 reviews
-
1 course | 207 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 163 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews