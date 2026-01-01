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  • Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park
    Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park
    Gilbertsville, Kentucky
    The 72-room lodge of the Kentucky Dam Village State Park overlooks the historic Kentucky Dam, where Kentucky Lake meets the Tennessee River. But it's the Village Green Inn that attracts golfers being adjacent to the 6,700-yard golf course. Sixty one cottages and camping are also available. Boating is a popular pursuit with a marina and rentals for…

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