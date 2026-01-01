Gilbertsville Golf Guide
Gilbertsville Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Gilbertsville
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Calvert City, KentuckyPublic4.79178338163
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Ledbetter, KentuckyPublic3.941176470634
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Benton, KentuckySemi-Private
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Eddyville, KentuckyMunicipal4.8552380952226
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Paducah, KentuckyPublic/Municipal
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Salem, KentuckyPublic4.571428571414
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Paducah, KentuckyPublic5.01
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Paducah, KentuckyPrivate
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Princeton, KentuckyPrivate
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Paducah, KentuckyPrivate
Gilbertsville Golf Resorts
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Gilbertsville, KentuckyThe 72-room lodge of the Kentucky Dam Village State Park overlooks the historic Kentucky Dam, where Kentucky Lake meets the Tennessee River. But it's the Village Green Inn that attracts golfers being adjacent to the 6,700-yard golf course. Sixty one cottages and camping are also available. Boating is a popular pursuit with a marina and rentals for…
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