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  • John James Audubon GC
    John James Audubon State Park
    Henderson, Kentucky
    The John James Audubon State Park offers camping on 69 sites, five one-bedroom cottages and one two-bedroom cottage for those looking to stay. The cottages all have full kitchens. A museum, art gallery, nature center, conference facilities and 46-seat theater are perfect for meetings and events. Walking on a boardwalk trail through wetlands,…

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