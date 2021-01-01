Hillman Golf Guide
Hillman Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Hillman
-
Alpena, MichiganPublic0.00
-
Comins, MichiganPublic4.742857142911
-
Alpena, MichiganPublic4.33333333333
-
Rogers City, MichiganPublic5.01
-
Onaway, MichiganPublic2.01
-
Mio, MichiganPublic2.52
-
Lewiston, MichiganResort3.436976470617
-
Lewiston, MichiganResort4.833342857126
-
Lewiston, MichiganResort4.55569
-
Lewiston, MichiganResort3.571711764723
Hillman Golf Resorts
-
Hillman, MichiganThe Thunder Bay Resort in Hillman is known for its fall and winter elk-viewing sleigh rides, which end at a grand feast inside a hunter's cabin. Summer visits involving golf come recommended, too. Deluxe suites in the lodge are spacious with kitchenettes and a separate living area just a short walk from the clubhouse and restaurant. Villas,…
See Also
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
2 courses | 3 reviews
-
1 course | 11 reviews
-
1 course | 1 review
-
1 course | 11 reviews
-
4 courses | 75 reviews
-
2 courses | 87 reviews
-
0 courses | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 2 reviews