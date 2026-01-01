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Hillman Golf Guide

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  • Thunder Bay Golf Resort: #17
    Thunder Bay Resort
    Hillman, Michigan
    The Thunder Bay Resort in Hillman is known for its fall and winter elk-viewing sleigh rides, which end at a grand feast inside a hunter's cabin. Summer visits involving golf come recommended, too. Deluxe suites in the lodge are spacious with kitchenettes and a separate living area just a short walk from the clubhouse and restaurant. Villas,…

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