Pequot Lakes , Minnesota

The Wildwedge Golf & RV Park in Pequot Lakes is known for its family activities in the Brainerd area. It offers a nine-hole short course, mini-golf, a mystery maze and an RV Park. The course features holes that play from 70 yards to 170 yards. If you don’t have an RV, there are three “new” lodge rooms overlooking the golf course, including a…