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Brainerd Golf Guide

Brainerd Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Brainerd

Brainerd Golf Resorts

  • The Classic at Madden's - hole 17
    Madden’s On Gull Lake
    Brainerd, Minnesota
    Madden’s On Gull Lake is the largest golf resort in golf-rich Brainerd three hours north of the Twin Cities. It is a recreational paradise year-round. Guests can play lawn games such as sand volleyball, horseshoes, badminton, shuffleboard, croquet, lawnbowling and tennis at the Tennis & Croquet Club. Four swimming pools and three sand beaches…
  • Cragun's Legacy Courses - Lehman 18
    Cragun’s Resort
    Brainerd, Minnesota
    Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake is one of the best golf resorts in Brainerd three hours north of the Twin Cities. Cragun’s lakeside lodging options include cabins and hotel-style rooms. Five- to 12-bedroom homes can be rented within the Homes at the Legacy community. The marina is popular in summer with boating, water skiing, fishing and swimming. A…

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