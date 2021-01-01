Home / Courses / World / USA / Minnesota

  • Pine Beach West at Madden's on Gull Lake
    Madden’s On Gull Lake
    Brainerd, Minnesota
    Madden’s On Gull Lake is the largest golf resort in golf-rich Brainerd three hours north of the Twin Cities. It is a recreational paradise year-round. Guests can play lawn games such as sand volleyball, horseshoes, badminton, shuffleboard, croquet, lawnbowling and tennis at the Tennis & Croquet Club. Four swimming pools and three sand beaches…
  • Craguns Resort - Dutch Legacy
    Cragun’s Hotel & Resort on Gull Lake
    Brainerd, Minnesota
    Cragun’s Hotel & Resort on Gull Lake is one of the best golf resorts in Brainerd three hours north of the Twin Cities. Cragun’s lakeside lodging options include cabins and hotel-style rooms. Five- to 12-bedroom homes can be rented within the Homes at the Legacy community. The marina is popular in summer with boating, water skiing, fishing and…

