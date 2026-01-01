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Chautauqua Golf Guide

Chautauqua Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Chautauqua

Chautauqua Golf Resorts

  • Chautauqua GC
    Athenaeum Hotel
    Chautauqua, New York
    Established in 1881, the Athenaeum Hotel isn't a traditional golf resort. It is part of the non-profit Chautauqua Institution, which offers educational programming on the grounds, while also including recreation such as golf, tennis, fishing, swimming, sailing or canoe/kayak rentals. During the spring and fall months, the hotel acts as a host to…

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