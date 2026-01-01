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Gearhart Golf Guide

Gearhart Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Gearhart

Gearhart Golf Resorts

  • Gearhart Golf Links
    Gearhart Hotel
    Gearhart, Oregon
    McMenamins Gearhart Hotel is a historic property on the Oregon coast just northwest of Portland. In addition to the hotel dating back to 1890, it is located overlooking one of the country's oldest golf courses, Gearhart Golf Links. Overnight guests are eligible for discounted green fees. Accommodations include rooms in the original building or in…

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