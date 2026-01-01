Gleneden Beach Golf Guide
Gleneden Beach Golf Courses
Golf Courses Near Gleneden Beach
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Lincoln City, OregonSemi-Private/Resort2.207446808595
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Newport, OregonPublic4.01
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Neskowin, OregonPublic4.02
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Toledo, OregonPublic3.615
Gleneden Beach Golf Resorts
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Gleneden Beach, OregonSalishan Coastal Lodge & Spa is located on the Oregon coast overlooking Siletz Bay less than a two-hour drive from Portland. This 205-room lodge dates back to 1965 and features an 18-hole golf course that was renovated in 2004 by Peter Jacobsen and Jim Hardy. The golf club also has a grass putting course and full driving range. Salishan has a…
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