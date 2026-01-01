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Gleneden Beach Golf Guide

Gleneden Beach Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Gleneden Beach

Gleneden Beach Golf Resorts

  • Salishan Spa & Golf Resort
    Salishan Coastal Lodge & Spa
    Gleneden Beach, Oregon
    Salishan Coastal Lodge & Spa is located on the Oregon coast overlooking Siletz Bay less than a two-hour drive from Portland. This 205-room lodge dates back to 1965 and features an 18-hole golf course that was renovated in 2004 by Peter Jacobsen and Jim Hardy. The golf club also has a grass putting course and full driving range. Salishan has a…

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