  • Chinook Winds Golf Resort
    Chinook Winds Casino Resort
    Lincoln City, Oregon
    Chinook Winds Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Siletz Tribe and located about 90 minutes west of Portland, Oregon. This casino hotel property has oceanfront access to the beach in Lincoln City, as well as access to a historic golf course it later acquired. The course dates back to 1926 and is a par 65, 4404-yard course located just east…

Search Near Me