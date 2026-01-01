Fairfield Golf Guide
Fairfield Golf Courses
-
Fairfield, PennsylvaniaResort4.1736596737167
Golf Courses Near Fairfield
-
Carroll Valley, PennsylvaniaResort3.57142857147
-
Blue Ridge Summit, PennsylvaniaPublic3.52
-
South Mountain, PennsylvaniaPublic4.03
-
Gettysburg, PennsylvaniaSemi-Private4.07
-
Gettysburg, PennsylvaniaPublic4.8634845685457
-
Gettysburg, PennsylvaniaPublic3.9467707612396
-
Waynesboro, PennsylvaniaPrivate5.01
-
Fayetteville, PennsylvaniaPublic3.120098039232
-
Fayetteville, PennsylvaniaSemi-Private/Resort3.627777777817
-
Fayetteville, PennsylvaniaSemi-Private/Resort3.389610389612
Fairfield Golf Resorts
-
Fairfield, PennsylvaniaThe Liberty Mountain Resort, set at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountain, is a four-season getaway. The 116-room Liberty Hotel is a complex of three accommodations: The Highland and Alpine Lodge and the Fairway Hotel adjacent to the Carroll Valley Golf Course. The Eagle and the Owl restaurant is the only restaurant open in the summer. Outdoor…
See Also
-
1 course | 7 reviews
-
1 course | 2 reviews
-
3 courses | 860 reviews
-
1 course | 3 reviews
-
4 courses | 117 reviews
-
1 course | 1 review
-
1 course | 9 reviews
-
2 courses | 389 reviews
-
1 course | 580 reviews
-
1 course | 1 review