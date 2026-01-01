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Fairfield Golf Guide

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  • Carroll Valley GC
    Liberty Mountain Resort
    Fairfield, Pennsylvania
    The Liberty Mountain Resort, set at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountain, is a four-season getaway. The 116-room Liberty Hotel is a complex of three accommodations: The Highland and Alpine Lodge and the Fairway Hotel adjacent to the Carroll Valley Golf Course. The Eagle and the Owl restaurant is the only restaurant open in the summer. Outdoor…

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