Fayetteville Golf Guide
Fayetteville Golf Courses
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Fayetteville, PennsylvaniaPublic3.120098039232
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Fayetteville, PennsylvaniaPublic3.346702317356
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Fayetteville, PennsylvaniaSemi-Private/Resort3.389610389612
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Fayetteville, PennsylvaniaSemi-Private/Resort3.627777777817
Golf Courses Near Fayetteville
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South Mountain, PennsylvaniaPublic4.03
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Scotland, PennsylvaniaPrivate4.01
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Waynesboro, PennsylvaniaPrivate5.01
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Chambersburg, PennsylvaniaPublic4.01
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Fairfield, PennsylvaniaResort4.1736596737167
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Blue Ridge Summit, PennsylvaniaPublic3.52
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Carroll Valley, PennsylvaniaResort3.57142857147
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Greencastle, PennsylvaniaSemi-Private2.368589743653
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Biglerville, PennsylvaniaPublic3.93759
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Hagerstown, MarylandPrivate0.00
Fayetteville Golf Resorts
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Fayetteville, PennsylvaniaThe Penn National Golf Club & Inn resides in the bucolic central Pennsylvania countryside in the heart of Amish country. The Inn features a manor house and six modern lodge buildings housing 52 guest rooms located off the 8th fairway. The Founders Grille Restaurant & Black Oak Bar are at the clubhouse. Overnight guests have access to the club's…
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