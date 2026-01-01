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Fayetteville Golf Guide

Fayetteville Golf Courses

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Fayetteville Golf Resorts

  • Iron Forge at Penn National GC & Inn: #15
    Penn National Golf Club and Inn
    Fayetteville, Pennsylvania
    The Penn National Golf Club & Inn resides in the bucolic central Pennsylvania countryside in the heart of Amish country. The Inn features a manor house and six modern lodge buildings housing 52 guest rooms located off the 8th fairway. The Founders Grille Restaurant & Black Oak Bar are at the clubhouse. Overnight guests have access to the club's…

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