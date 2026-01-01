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Kingsport Golf Guide

Kingsport Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Kingsport

Kingsport Golf Resorts

  • Cattails at Meadowview GC
    Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center
    Kingsport, Tennessee
    The 304-room MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center sits at the base of Bays Mountain in Kingsport. It is a short drive from East Tennessee State University, Bristol Motor Speedway and Domtar Park. The Meadows Restaurant at the hotel and Horse Creek Lounge at the golf clubhouse mix casual and elegance. A fitness center, indoor pool and…
  • Warriors' Path GC: #17
    Warriors’ Path State Park
    Kingsport, Tennessee
    The Warriors’ Path State Park, named for the Great Cherokee War and Trading Path, is located on the shores of the Patrick Henry Reservoir on the Holston River. Although there are only 94 camping sites available for overnight guests, this hub of recreation is worth the visit for boating, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, swimming at the pool,…

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