Kingsport Golf Guide
Kingsport Golf Courses
-
Kingsport, TennesseePublic/Resort4.3280305911193
-
Kingsport, TennesseePublic3.8880360597252
-
Kingsport, TennesseePrivate
-
Kingsport, TennesseePublic/Municipal3.988235294115
Golf Courses Near Kingsport
-
Gate City, VirginiaPublic4.01
-
Church Hill, TennesseePublic4.090909090911
-
Blountville, TennesseePublic
-
Blountville, TennesseePublic
-
Blountville, TennesseePublic
-
Jonesborough, TennesseeSemi-Private4.158255018260
-
Jonesboro, TennesseePrivate
-
Bristol, TennesseePublic/Municipal
-
Bristol, TennesseePublic5.01
-
Johnson City, TennesseePrivate
Kingsport Golf Resorts
-
Kingsport, TennesseeThe 304-room MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center sits at the base of Bays Mountain in Kingsport. It is a short drive from East Tennessee State University, Bristol Motor Speedway and Domtar Park. The Meadows Restaurant at the hotel and Horse Creek Lounge at the golf clubhouse mix casual and elegance. A fitness center, indoor pool and…
-
Kingsport, TennesseeThe Warriors’ Path State Park, named for the Great Cherokee War and Trading Path, is located on the shores of the Patrick Henry Reservoir on the Holston River. Although there are only 94 camping sites available for overnight guests, this hub of recreation is worth the visit for boating, fishing, hiking, mountain biking, swimming at the pool,…
See Also
-
1 course | 1 review
-
1 course | 11 reviews
-
3 courses | 233 reviews
-
2 courses | 260 reviews
-
2 courses | 1 review
-
3 courses | 86 reviews
-
1 course | 40 reviews
-
4 courses | 34 reviews
-
1 course | 2 reviews
-
3 courses | 4 reviews