Davis Golf Guide
Davis Golf Courses
-
Davis, West VirginiaResort4.710084033617
Golf Courses Near Davis
-
Parsons, West VirginiaPublic
-
Oakland, MarylandPublic4.2704285168207
-
Moorefield, West VirginiaSemi-Private
-
Terra Alta, West VirginiaResort4.395642701574
-
Elkins, West VirginiaPrivate
-
Kingwood, West VirginiaSemi-Private
-
Swanton, MarylandSemi-Private4.54
-
Burlington, West VirginiaSemi-Private
-
Franklin, West VirginiaPublic/Resort4.7552148519174
-
Swanton, MarylandPrivate
Davis Golf Resorts
-
Davis, West VirginiaThe Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center attracts skiers in the winter and golfers in the summer. It is home to 160 rooms, 23 cabins and 34 campsites. Conference and event facilities, multiple restaurants and a full recreation center are just some of the amenities. Summer activities include golf, hiking, biking, clay shooting, archery and…
See Also
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 207 reviews
-
1 course | 0 reviews
-
1 course | 73 reviews
-
1 course | 1 review
-
1 course | 1 review
-
2 courses | 4 reviews
-
1 course | 174 reviews
-
1 course | 1 review
-
1 course | 2 reviews