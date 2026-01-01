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Davis Golf Guide

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Davis Golf Resorts

  • Canaan Valley GC & Resort
    Canaan Valley Resort & Conference Center
    Davis, West Virginia
    The Canaan Valley Resort and Conference Center attracts skiers in the winter and golfers in the summer. It is home to 160 rooms, 23 cabins and 34 campsites. Conference and event facilities, multiple restaurants and a full recreation center are just some of the amenities. Summer activities include golf, hiking, biking, clay shooting, archery and…

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