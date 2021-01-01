Green Lake Golf Guide
Green Lake Golf Courses
Green Lake, WisconsinPrivate/Resort
Green Lake, WisconsinPublic4.621858823596
Green Lake, WisconsinSemi-Private3.391482352931
Green Lake, WisconsinPublic4.049282352989
Golf Courses Near Green Lake
Berlin, WisconsinSemi-Private
Berlin, WisconsinSemi-Private
Berlin, WisconsinSemi-Private
Montello, WisconsinResort4.529411764713
Waupun, WisconsinPrivate4.883716666745
Wautoma, WisconsinPublic4.037
Fox Lake, WisconsinSemi-Private3.963852941264
Oshkosh, WisconsinPublic
Omro, WisconsinPublic
Wautoma, WisconsinSemi-Private4.355541176559
Green Lake Golf Resorts
Green Lake, WisconsinThe Golf Courses of Lawsonia in Green Lake is one of Wisconsin’s greatest golf treasures. The Links is a classic inland links of blind shots, mounding and incredible hilly topography to challenge and engage the best of players. The newer Woodlands course delivers a contrasting viewpoint with tons of trees and more elevation changes. It’s a…
Green Lake , WisconsinThe Green Lake Lodge combines with the historic Tuscumbia Country Club for a golf getaway in Green Lake, Wisconsin. The lodge offers log and glass banquet rooms for weddings and family reunions and one, two, three and four-bedroom condos to accommodate every guest and golfer. The 680 North Restaurant is known for its Friday Fish Fry and Sunday…
