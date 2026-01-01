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Green Lake Golf Guide

Green Lake Golf Courses

Golf Courses Near Green Lake

Green Lake Golf Resorts

  • The GC of Lawsonia - Woodlands
    The Golf Courses of Lawsonia
    Green Lake, Wisconsin
    The Golf Courses of Lawsonia in Green Lake is one of Wisconsin’s greatest golf treasures. The Links is a classic inland links of blind shots, mounding and incredible hilly topography to challenge and engage the best of players. The newer Woodlands course delivers a contrasting viewpoint with tons of trees and more elevation changes. It’s a…
  • Tuscumbia GCC
    Green Lake Lodge
    Green Lake , Wisconsin
    The Green Lake Lodge combines with the historic Tuscumbia Country Club for a golf getaway in Green Lake, Wisconsin. The lodge offers log and glass banquet rooms for weddings and family reunions and one, two, three and four-bedroom condos to accommodate every guest and golfer. The 680 North Restaurant is known for its Friday Fish Fry and Sunday…

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