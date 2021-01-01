Home / Courses / World / USA / Wisconsin

  • Barker Lake Country Lodge & GC
    Barker Lake Lodge
    Winter, Wisconsin
    The Barker Lake Lodge is a historic mob outpost in Winter near Hayward – known as “Wisconsin’s Golf Capital” bordering the Chequamegon National Forest. Built in 1929 by Beer Baron “Gentleman” Joe Saltis, the Barker Lake Lodge is a two-story cedar log lodge with six cabins and a nine-hole golf course nearby. The lodge features 10 bedrooms, five…

