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Espanola Golf Guide

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  • Black Mesa - hole 15
    Santa Claran Hotel & Casino
    Espanola, New Mexico
    Southwestern comfort is at its finest at Santa Claran Casino Resort. This Northern New Mexico getaway offers a casino equipped with over 600 slot machines and various outdoor excursions to enjoy nearby. At the center of Espanola Valley, guests may enjoy Black Mesa Golf Club for excellent desert golf, Puye Cliff Dwellings for a gorgeous sunset…

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