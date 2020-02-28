The Imperial Country Club - West Course
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3492 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|36
|3492 yards
|Back
|36
|3223 yards
|Regular
|36
|2944 yards
|Ladies
|36
|2644 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mark Rathert (1997)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Imperial Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, American Express, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
