JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - East/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5776 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 5776 yards 69.2 117
Regular 72 5537 yards
Front 72 5292 yards
Ladies 72 4962 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Higashi/Nishi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 69.2/117 298 352 466 456 277 139 366 339 186 2879 331 344 450 165 311 132 482 310 369 2894 5773
White M: 66.1/111 285 325 451 447 265 126 354 322 154 2729 291 330 430 144 300 112 473 288 357 2725 5454
Red W: 67.1/113 265 305 440 430 263 108 324 300 135 2570 291 330 430 144 300 112 473 288 357 2725 5295
Handicap 11 3 13 5 17 15 1 7 9 12 6 2 8 14 18 10 16 4
Par 4 4 5 5 4 3 4 4 3 36 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

