JGM Kasumigaoka Golf Club - East/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 5776 yards
Slope 117
Rating 69.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|5776 yards
|69.2
|117
|Regular
|72
|5537 yards
|Front
|72
|5292 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4962 yards
Scorecard for Higashi/Nishi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|298
|352
|466
|456
|277
|139
|366
|339
|186
|2879
|331
|344
|450
|165
|311
|132
|482
|310
|369
|2894
|5773
|White M: 66.1/111
|285
|325
|451
|447
|265
|126
|354
|322
|154
|2729
|291
|330
|430
|144
|300
|112
|473
|288
|357
|2725
|5454
|Red W: 67.1/113
|265
|305
|440
|430
|263
|108
|324
|300
|135
|2570
|291
|330
|430
|144
|300
|112
|473
|288
|357
|2725
|5295
|Handicap
|11
|3
|13
|5
|17
|15
|1
|7
|9
|12
|6
|2
|8
|14
|18
|10
|16
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
