Okadaira Golf Links
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6992 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6992 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6583 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6182 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6182 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5501 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Okadaira Golf Links
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|424
|401
|172
|510
|377
|206
|382
|377
|531
|3380
|407
|591
|372
|191
|606
|402
|406
|189
|448
|3612
|6992
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|397
|367
|144
|495
|351
|186
|366
|359
|511
|3176
|394
|570
|360
|168
|569
|376
|373
|179
|418
|3407
|6583
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|366
|357
|126
|482
|319
|163
|341
|321
|491
|2966
|373
|559
|346
|142
|544
|351
|353
|152
|396
|3216
|6182
|Red W: 70.2/119
|331
|327
|105
|429
|283
|141
|314
|290
|454
|2674
|343
|481
|298
|126
|459
|310
|319
|140
|351
|2827
|5501
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|1
|7
|13
|11
|17
|5
|10
|4
|16
|14
|2
|8
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout