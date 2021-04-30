Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Okadaira Golf Links

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6992 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6992 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6583 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6182 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6182 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5501 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Okadaira Golf Links
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 424 401 172 510 377 206 382 377 531 3380 407 591 372 191 606 402 406 189 448 3612 6992
Blue M: 73.1/123 397 367 144 495 351 186 366 359 511 3176 394 570 360 168 569 376 373 179 418 3407 6583
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 366 357 126 482 319 163 341 321 491 2966 373 559 346 142 544 351 353 152 396 3216 6182
Red W: 70.2/119 331 327 105 429 283 141 314 290 454 2674 343 481 298 126 459 310 319 140 351 2827 5501
Handicap 9 3 15 1 7 13 11 17 5 10 4 16 14 2 8 18 6 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2000
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

