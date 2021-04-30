Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Tsuchiura Country Club - South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3405 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 36 3405 yards
White 36 3180 yards
Red 36 3086 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1962
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
