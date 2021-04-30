Kasumidai Country Club - Kasumi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6424 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6424 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|5930 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|4987 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Kasumi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|347
|342
|158
|372
|391
|557
|366
|189
|529
|3251
|424
|143
|318
|349
|513
|189
|401
|354
|482
|3173
|6424
|White M: 70.7/121
|326
|318
|151
|358
|375
|507
|345
|149
|478
|3007
|379
|111
|298
|328
|485
|176
|362
|333
|451
|2923
|5930
|Red W: 66.9/109
|244
|262
|139
|331
|287
|426
|250
|114
|410
|2463
|330
|86
|225
|298
|436
|107
|320
|298
|424
|2524
|4987
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|7
|13
|1
|11
|17
|5
|4
|16
|10
|8
|2
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1970
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout