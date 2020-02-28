Arima Royal Golf Club - Noble Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6856 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|6856 yards
|BT
|72
|6460 yards
|RT
|72
|6076 yards
|LT
|72
|5226 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Fairways Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Robert von Hagge (1995) Jeffery D. Blume (1995)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, AMEX, VISA, UFJ, NICOS, Diners, UC, Saison, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesInternet Access
