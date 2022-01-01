Kansai Classic Golf Club - Ohhara/Yutani Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6771 yards
Slope 133
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6771 yards
|72.8
|133
|Blue
|72
|6457 yards
|71.4
|129
|White
|72
|6151 yards
|70.2
|125
|White (W)
|72
|6151 yards
|74.9
|133
|Red (W)
|72
|5348 yards
|70.7
|122
Scorecard for Ohora - Yutani
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.8/133
|488
|377
|216
|515
|419
|368
|354
|175
|351
|3263
|411
|379
|425
|429
|533
|210
|503
|183
|435
|3508
|6771
|Blue M: 71.4/129
|476
|364
|182
|505
|398
|361
|342
|159
|339
|3126
|392
|357
|390
|409
|508
|194
|487
|178
|416
|3331
|6457
|White M: 70.2/125 W: 74.9/133
|462
|346
|168
|488
|377
|348
|328
|135
|331
|2983
|370
|335
|373
|393
|484
|176
|478
|158
|401
|3168
|6151
|Red W: 70.7/122
|367
|333
|126
|442
|254
|331
|313
|116
|321
|2603
|350
|295
|303
|318
|399
|156
|466
|148
|310
|2745
|5348
|Handicap
|2
|10
|6
|12
|14
|4
|8
|16
|18
|11
|9
|13
|1
|5
|15
|17
|7
|3
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesBilliards
Reviews
Course Layout