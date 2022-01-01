Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Hyogo

Kansai Classic Golf Club - Ohhara/Yutani Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6771 yards
Slope 133
Rating 72.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6771 yards 72.8 133
Blue 72 6457 yards 71.4 129
White 72 6151 yards 70.2 125
White (W) 72 6151 yards 74.9 133
Red (W) 72 5348 yards 70.7 122
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Ohora - Yutani
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 72.8/133 488 377 216 515 419 368 354 175 351 3263 411 379 425 429 533 210 503 183 435 3508 6771
Blue M: 71.4/129 476 364 182 505 398 361 342 159 339 3126 392 357 390 409 508 194 487 178 416 3331 6457
White M: 70.2/125 W: 74.9/133 462 346 168 488 377 348 328 135 331 2983 370 335 373 393 484 176 478 158 401 3168 6151
Red W: 70.7/122 367 333 126 442 254 331 313 116 321 2603 350 295 303 318 399 156 466 148 310 2745 5348
Handicap 2 10 6 12 14 4 8 16 18 11 9 13 1 5 15 17 7 3
Par 5 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Billiards

Be the first to leave a review

