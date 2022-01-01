Kansai Classic Golf Club - Yutani/Shimizu Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6805 yards
Slope 133
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6805 yards
|72.6
|133
|Blue
|72
|6531 yards
|71.3
|129
|White
|72
|6232 yards
|70.2
|125
|White (W)
|72
|6232 yards
|74.9
|133
|Red (W)
|72
|5410 yards
|70.6
|122
Scorecard for Yutani - Shimizu
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 72.6/133
|411
|379
|425
|429
|533
|210
|503
|183
|435
|3508
|380
|538
|195
|319
|328
|561
|172
|426
|378
|3297
|6805
|Blue M: 71.3/129
|392
|357
|390
|409
|508
|194
|487
|178
|416
|3331
|370
|522
|182
|312
|319
|554
|163
|405
|373
|3200
|6531
|White M: 70.2/125 W: 74.9/133
|370
|335
|373
|393
|484
|176
|478
|158
|401
|3168
|343
|503
|177
|298
|308
|533
|158
|385
|359
|3064
|6232
|Red W: 70.6/122
|350
|295
|303
|318
|399
|156
|466
|148
|310
|2745
|328
|428
|117
|296
|303
|429
|154
|309
|301
|2665
|5410
|Handicap
|6
|10
|2
|12
|14
|8
|4
|16
|18
|11
|5
|3
|13
|7
|15
|9
|1
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesBilliards
Reviews
Course Layout