Arima Royal Golf Club - Royal Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7148 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|CT
|72
|7148 yards
|BT
|72
|6794 yards
|RT
|72
|6291 yards
|LT
|72
|5325 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Fairways Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1972)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Jcb, AMEX, VISA, UFJ, NICOS, Diners, UC, Saison, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesInternet Access
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout