Kansai Classic Golf Club - Shimizu/Ohhara Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6560 yards
Slope 130
Rating 71.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6560 yards
|71.8
|130
|Blue
|72
|6326 yards
|70.7
|127
|White
|72
|6047 yards
|69.6
|124
|White (W)
|72
|6047 yards
|74.2
|131
|Red (W)
|72
|5268 yards
|70.1
|120
Scorecard for Shimizu - Ohora
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 71.8/130
|380
|538
|195
|319
|328
|561
|172
|426
|378
|3297
|488
|377
|216
|515
|419
|368
|354
|175
|351
|3263
|6560
|Blue M: 70.7/127
|370
|522
|182
|312
|319
|554
|163
|405
|373
|3200
|476
|364
|182
|505
|398
|361
|342
|159
|339
|3126
|6326
|White M: 69.6/124 W: 74.2/131
|343
|503
|177
|298
|308
|533
|158
|385
|359
|3064
|462
|346
|168
|488
|377
|348
|328
|135
|331
|2983
|6047
|Red W: 70.1/120
|328
|428
|117
|296
|303
|429
|154
|309
|301
|2665
|367
|333
|126
|442
|254
|331
|313
|116
|321
|2603
|5268
|Handicap
|6
|10
|12
|8
|14
|2
|16
|18
|4
|11
|9
|13
|3
|1
|15
|17
|7
|5
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesBilliards
