Minobusan Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6328 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6328 yards
|Regular
|72
|5992 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4942 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Jeffery D. Blume (1995) Robert von Hagge (1995)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Diners, Saison, Master
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout