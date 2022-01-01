Tonohara Club
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 28
Length 1323 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|MG
|28
|1323 yards
|SG
|28
|1229 yards
Scorecard for Tonohara Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 28.0/90 W: 29.3/92
|117
|116
|97
|167
|130
|147
|170
|240
|139
|1323
|1323
|Handicap
|4
|7
|9
|3
|6
|1
|2
|8
|5
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|28
|28
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "TGA Tonohara Club Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
