Tonohara Club

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 28
Length 1323 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
MG 28 1323 yards
SG 28 1229 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tonohara Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 28.0/90 W: 29.3/92 117 116 97 167 130 147 170 240 139 1323 1323
Handicap 4 7 9 3 6 1 2 8 5
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 3 28 28

Course Details

Year Built 1964
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "TGA Tonohara Club Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

