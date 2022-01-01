Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Nara Hakuhou Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7097 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7097 yards 74.9 131
Regular 72 6580 yards 73.1 123
Regular (W) 72 6580 yards 74.1 125
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nara Hakuhou Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 401 221 402 456 211 525 346 458 465 3485 398 561 161 563 368 382 431 203 545 3612 7097
Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 381 190 369 430 165 485 318 385 443 3166 378 507 150 541 357 367 407 182 525 3414 6580
Handicap 13 15 7 1 17 3 11 9 5 12 8 18 2 6 14 4 16 10
Par 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 35 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 37 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

