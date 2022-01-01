Nara Hakuhou Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7097 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7097 yards
|74.9
|131
|Regular
|72
|6580 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular (W)
|72
|6580 yards
|74.1
|125
Scorecard for Nara Hakuhou Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|401
|221
|402
|456
|211
|525
|346
|458
|465
|3485
|398
|561
|161
|563
|368
|382
|431
|203
|545
|3612
|7097
|Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|381
|190
|369
|430
|165
|485
|318
|385
|443
|3166
|378
|507
|150
|541
|357
|367
|407
|182
|525
|3414
|6580
|Handicap
|13
|15
|7
|1
|17
|3
|11
|9
|5
|12
|8
|18
|2
|6
|14
|4
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|35
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|37
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
