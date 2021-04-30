Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Nara

Manju Golf Club

Rating Snapshot

Read Reviews
Read Reviews
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6694 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6694 yards 72.8 131
White 72 6227 yards 74.2 127
Red (W) 72 5561 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Manju Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 401 371 572 180 388 548 373 152 392 3377 544 163 407 382 386 383 174 490 388 3317 6694
White M: 74.2/127 380 348 545 162 370 525 342 136 342 3150 506 154 392 356 352 349 148 473 347 3077 6227
Red W: 70.2/119 354 322 480 125 339 445 307 120 326 2818 471 133 358 322 324 285 134 430 286 2743 5561
Handicap 7 13 3 15 11 1 9 17 5 4 18 14 8 10 2 16 6 12
Par 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1987)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

