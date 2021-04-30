Manju Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6694 yards
Slope 131
Rating 72.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6694 yards
|72.8
|131
|White
|72
|6227 yards
|74.2
|127
|Red (W)
|72
|5561 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Manju Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|401
|371
|572
|180
|388
|548
|373
|152
|392
|3377
|544
|163
|407
|382
|386
|383
|174
|490
|388
|3317
|6694
|White M: 74.2/127
|380
|348
|545
|162
|370
|525
|342
|136
|342
|3150
|506
|154
|392
|356
|352
|349
|148
|473
|347
|3077
|6227
|Red W: 70.2/119
|354
|322
|480
|125
|339
|445
|307
|120
|326
|2818
|471
|133
|358
|322
|324
|285
|134
|430
|286
|2743
|5561
|Handicap
|7
|13
|3
|15
|11
|1
|9
|17
|5
|4
|18
|14
|8
|10
|2
|16
|6
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Mitsuaki Kobayashi (1987)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout