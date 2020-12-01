Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Gunma

President Country Club Karuizawa

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6847 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6847 yards
RT 72 6297 yards
FT 72 5678 yards
LT 72 5020 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Golf Season April - November
Architect Puddicombe Golf (1997)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Taiheiyo Club Karuizawa Resort - Shirakaba Course
Naganohara, Gunma
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Taiheiyo Club Karuizawa Resort - Asama Course
Naganohara, Gunma
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa Prince Hotel Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Seizan Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa Golf Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf North Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf West Gold Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf West Blue Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf South Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf East Iriyama Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf East Oshitate Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Magoe Golf Course
Magoe Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Public
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Hammock Beach Resort and Spa
Package Paradise at The Hammock Beach Resort and Spa
From $299
Valid dates: Dec 01, 2020 - Dec 31, 2020
This extraordinary treasure is located on a stretch of unspoiled beach along the Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast Florida. Hammock Beach Resort is perfect for golf groups with it’s villas and suites ranging from 700 to 2,350 square feet provide a resort living experience at it’s very best. The mission of the staff at Hammock Beach Resort is to ensure guest experience a rich and carefree stay. All accommodations in the Main Tower Feature a refreshing view of the Atlantic Ocean. Choose from One Bedroom Suites that offer a king bed and adjoining living area to Three and Four Bedroom Suites with private bedrooms, living and dining. Offers starting at 10% off.
Tubac Golf Resort
Travel Offers
Indulge Yourself Golf Package- Tubac Golf Resort & Spa
From $279
Sea Marsh Coastal Lodge at Sea Palms
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Sea Palms
From $214
BrianOar - #8 from tee to green
Travel Offers
Gamble Sands 1 Night 2 Rounds Package
From $309
Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
Travel Offers
Birdie Golf Package at Rock Barn Golf & Spa
From $225
Featured Content
Corica Park - golfer on the putting green
Articles
Not your old-school munis
cgt-odyssey-og-1.jpg
Articles
Callaway's new Odyssey White Hot OG putter line is a Cool Golf Thing
2022 PGA Championship won't be held at Trump Bedminster
Video
2022 PGA Championship won't be held at Trump Bedminster
KevinPon.jpg
Articles
The condor has landed at Lake Chabot Golf Course in California
Next Page
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
New Cookie Policy
WE AND OUR PARTNERS USE COOKIES ON THIS SITE TO IMPROVE OUR SERVICE, PERFORM ANALYTICS, PERSONALIZE ADVERTISING, MEASURE ADVERTISING PERFORMANCE, AND REMEMBER WEBSITE PREFERENCES. BY USING THE SITE, YOU CONSENT TO THESE COOKIES. FOR MORE INFORMATION ON COOKIES INCLUDING HOW TO MANAGE YOUR CONSENT VISIT OUR COOKIE POLICY.
CONTINUE
Search Near Me