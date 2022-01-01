Karuizawa Kogen Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7046 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7046 yards
|74.9
|131
|Back
|72
|6639 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6147 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies
|72
|5461 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Karuizawa Kogen Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 74.9/131
|566
|412
|204
|466
|518
|213
|417
|196
|559
|3551
|441
|312
|163
|419
|391
|576
|434
|568
|191
|3495
|7046
|Back M: 73.1/123
|547
|386
|180
|450
|493
|188
|395
|176
|545
|3360
|402
|302
|142
|394
|366
|550
|402
|545
|176
|3279
|6639
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|523
|360
|159
|433
|478
|152
|379
|147
|462
|3093
|369
|302
|111
|365
|338
|526
|373
|524
|146
|3054
|6147
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|480
|337
|132
|374
|444
|136
|345
|113
|437
|2798
|343
|255
|111
|339
|314
|420
|315
|439
|127
|2663
|5461
|Handicap
|13
|7
|9
|1
|17
|5
|3
|15
|11
|6
|18
|16
|2
|8
|14
|4
|12
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
