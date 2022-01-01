Nakakaruizawa Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 6846 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champ
|72
|6846 yards
|Regular
|72
|6338 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5142 yards
Scorecard for Nakakaruizawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|561
|162
|381
|393
|433
|378
|318
|196
|525
|3347
|453
|451
|358
|151
|570
|389
|416
|201
|510
|3499
|6846
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|534
|150
|352
|385
|404
|349
|307
|168
|485
|3134
|400
|394
|338
|141
|524
|368
|387
|166
|486
|3204
|6338
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|416
|84
|251
|305
|332
|294
|274
|106
|423
|2485
|329
|332
|301
|102
|459
|300
|322
|102
|410
|2657
|5142
|Handicap
|9
|17
|3
|7
|1
|13
|11
|15
|5
|8
|4
|14
|18
|2
|12
|6
|16
|10
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Master, Diners, Saison
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
