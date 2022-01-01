Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Nakakaruizawa Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort/Private
Par 72
Length 6846 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champ 72 6846 yards
Regular 72 6338 yards
Ladies 72 5142 yards
Scorecard for Nakakaruizawa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 561 162 381 393 433 378 318 196 525 3347 453 451 358 151 570 389 416 201 510 3499 6846
Regular M: 70.7/121 534 150 352 385 404 349 307 168 485 3134 400 394 338 141 524 368 387 166 486 3204 6338
Ladies W: 67.1/113 416 84 251 305 332 294 274 106 423 2485 329 332 301 102 459 300 322 102 410 2657 5142
Handicap 9 17 3 7 1 13 11 15 5 8 4 14 18 2 12 6 16 10
Par 5 3 4 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS, Master, Diners, Saison
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Nearby Courses
Karuizawa 72 Golf North: #18
Karuizawa 72 Golf North Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Mitsuinomori Karuizawa CC
Mitsuinomori Karuizawa Country Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Zuienkaruizawa Nine Hand Red Club
O Sol Veil Karuizawa Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Karuizawa Golf Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Private
0.0
0
Grundy Karuizawa GC Izumi Mori
Grundy Karuizawa Golf Club Izumi Mori Course
Miyota, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Seizan GC: #1
Seizan Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Karuizawa 72 Golf West Blue: #3
Karuizawa 72 Golf West Blue Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Kyu-Karuizawa Golf Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Private
0.0
0
Karuizawa 72 Golf West Gold: #7
Karuizawa 72 Golf West Gold Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Karuizawa Prince Hotel GC: #1
Karuizawa Prince Hotel Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Karuizawa 72 Golf South: #15
Karuizawa 72 Golf South Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Karuizawa 72 Golf East Iriyama: #14
Karuizawa 72 Golf East Iriyama Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
