Bagdad Community Golf Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 1301 yards
Slope 95
Rating 26.5
Satellite Course Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 27 1301 yards 26.5 95
Red (W) 27 1301 yards 27.4 96
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 26.5/95 140 129 140 104 192 167 129 114 186 1301 1301
Red W: 27.4/96 140 129 140 104 192 167 129 114 186 1301 1301
Handicap 5 6 7 9 1 3 4 8 2
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Grill

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Playground

Available Activities

Darts

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

