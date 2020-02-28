Bagdad Community Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 27
Length 1301 yards
Slope 95
Rating 26.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|27
|1301 yards
|26.5
|95
|Red (W)
|27
|1301 yards
|27.4
|96
Scorecard for Bagdad Community Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 26.5/95
|140
|129
|140
|104
|192
|167
|129
|114
|186
|1301
|1301
|Red W: 27.4/96
|140
|129
|140
|104
|192
|167
|129
|114
|186
|1301
|1301
|Handicap
|5
|6
|7
|9
|1
|3
|4
|8
|2
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Grill
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Playground
Available ActivitiesDarts
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
