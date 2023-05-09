Tour the spectacular Ocean Dunes Golf Course on Tasmania's King Island
KING ISLAND, Tasmania - Second place isn't so bad after all.
While it's tough living in the shadow of the spectacular Cape Wickham, Ocean Dunes has earned the love and admiration of every golfer who visits King Island, a tiny outpost in the Bass Strait halfway between Tasmania and Australia.
Ocean Dunes, designed by Graeme Grant, opened in 2016, a year after Cape Wickham. The two oceanfront courses can thank one another for their special, symbiotic relationship. One likely couldn't survive without the other. Cape Wickham's reputation, world ranking and ability to host golfers overnight supplies Ocean Dunes with golfers, but having a second world-class course on the island as good as Ocean Dunes is equally important for Cape Wickham.
Considered among the top 10 courses in all of Australia, Ocean Dunes is arguably just as compelling as its more famous neighbor. The 6,435-meter course (7,037 yards) might boast the most dramatic four-hole start in golf. Once golfers turn right on the par-5 first hole, they're greeted with ocean views for an extended run. After two par 4s that ride the coastline, the gorgeous par-3 fourth will take your breath away. The 131-meter tee shot flies over a coastal chasm of jagged black rocks and pounding surf.
In fact, only two holes on the entire routing don't deliver striking ocean views. The two par 3s on the back nine - the uphill 10th and downhill 14th - are as beautiful as any par 3s anywhere.
Ocean Dunes is just five minutes from the island's tiny airport and within minutes of Currie, the island's capital. It's a 45-minute drive to Cape Wickham. Green fees are 185-250 Australian dollars for international golfers, plus 55 more for a cart.
A temporary clubhouse does offer limited food service, but a press release on the course's website from February 2022 indicates that the club's new Melbourne-based owners plan to develop a permanent clubhouse and accommodations. Should that come to fruition, the stature of Ocean Dunes could rise even higher.
Don't let the view distract you on the 126-meter 14th hole at Ocean Dunes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The Ocean Dunes clubhouse is temporary but serves its purpose for a small clientele. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The par-5 first hole of Ocean Dunes bends right to reveal the ocean. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The 276-meter second hole at Ocean Dunes is a dynamite, short par 4 along the coast. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The second green at Ocean Dunes is a narrow target on a short par 4. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Ocean views, like those at the third green, are why golfers fall in love with Ocean Dunes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The 131-meter fourth hole at Ocean Dunes is one of golf's great seaside par 3s. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The par-5 fifth hole at Ocean Dunes heads uphill and inland. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The par-4 sixth hole at Ocean Dunes heads toward the ocean again. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The 178-meter eighth hole at Ocean Dunes is the only par 3 without spectacular ocean views. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The views on the par-3 10th hole at Ocean Dunes rival any in the world of golf. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
A double green connects the par-5 12th and par-4 15th at Ocean Dunes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The 271-meter 13th hole at Ocean Dunes is short, but a dramatically elevated green makes it tough to make birdie. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The par-3 14th hole at Ocean Dunes often plays into the wind. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
A giant bunker protects the 17th hole at Ocean Dunes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
It's a long climb up to the 18th green at Ocean Dunes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Take one last look at the 18th green at Ocean Dunes before you head back to the clubhouse. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass