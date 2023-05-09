Is Cape Wickham the world's most scenic golf course?

KING ISLAND, Tasmania - What's the most scenic golf course in the world?

I found my choice on this tiny island in the Bass Strait halfway between Australia and Tasmania. If you think my photos in this gallery look good, just wait until you experience Cape Wickham in person.

Cape Wickham - which was an obvious choice for our story on the world's 50 most beautiful courses - was designed by Michigan's Mike DeVries and Australia's Darius Oliver. The pair did a masterful job designed a fun and engaging course that's playable even in winds that can really howl on such an exposed site. It's a stunning thrill ride with eight holes directly on the ocean. The towering Cape Wickham lighthouse adds even more eye candy.

The 6,150-meter routing (6,765 yards) is stocked with memorable holes. Three of the par 3s hug the rocky coastline. Several par 5s are strategic gems (notably nos. 6 and 9). A pair of short par 4s on the back nine - the downhill 10th and nail-biting 12th - are nothing short of epic. Plus, the par-4 18th, no doubt, deserves mention among golf's greatest finishers, boomeranging around Victoria Cove. Watch the video below to see what happens when you end up on the beach.

Since you've come all this way, I'd recommend staying at Cape Wickham for at least 36 holes. The temporary clubhouse and accommodations are perfectly comfortable until better infrastructure comes along. Green fees cost 265-330 Australian dollars for international golfers, plus 55 more for a cart, although tee times are available to book through the GolfPass course page for less. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime golf adventure.