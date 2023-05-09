Is Cape Wickham the world's most scenic golf course?
KING ISLAND, Tasmania - What's the most scenic golf course in the world?
I found my choice on this tiny island in the Bass Strait halfway between Australia and Tasmania. If you think my photos in this gallery look good, just wait until you experience Cape Wickham in person.
Cape Wickham - which was an obvious choice for our story on the world's 50 most beautiful courses - was designed by Michigan's Mike DeVries and Australia's Darius Oliver. The pair did a masterful job designed a fun and engaging course that's playable even in winds that can really howl on such an exposed site. It's a stunning thrill ride with eight holes directly on the ocean. The towering Cape Wickham lighthouse adds even more eye candy.
The 6,150-meter routing (6,765 yards) is stocked with memorable holes. Three of the par 3s hug the rocky coastline. Several par 5s are strategic gems (notably nos. 6 and 9). A pair of short par 4s on the back nine - the downhill 10th and nail-biting 12th - are nothing short of epic. Plus, the par-4 18th, no doubt, deserves mention among golf's greatest finishers, boomeranging around Victoria Cove. Watch the video below to see what happens when you end up on the beach.
Since you've come all this way, I'd recommend staying at Cape Wickham for at least 36 holes. The temporary clubhouse and accommodations are perfectly comfortable until better infrastructure comes along. Green fees cost 265-330 Australian dollars for international golfers, plus 55 more for a cart, although tee times are available to book through the GolfPass course page for less. Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime golf adventure.
The Cape Wickham lighthouse is one of golf's iconic symbols. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
A small pro shop at Cape Wickham sells merchandise. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Sunsets at Cape Wickham can be otherworldly. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The 11th green at Cape Wickham sits on the ocean. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Try and avoid one of the three pot-style bunkers guarding the first green at Cape Wickham. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The 170-meter third hole is the longest par 3 at Cape Wickham. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The sixth green at Cape Wickham, the end of a short par 5, is very severe. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The par-3 seventh hole at Cape Wickham plays to a green cut from a dune shelf. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
After a blind tee shot, the par-4 eighth hole at Cape Wickham winds through the dunes. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
It's a daunting approach on the par-5 ninth hole at Cape Wickham. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
A deep bunker guards the ninth green at Cape Wickham. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The short par-4 10th is one of the most thrilling holes at Cape Wickham. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
It's an intimidating tee shot on the par-3 11th hole at Cape Wickham. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The 136-meter 11th hole at Cape Wickham hugs the rocky coastline. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The par-4 12th hole at Cape Wickham bends left along the coast. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The ocean views are captivating at Cape Wickham on holes like the par-4 12th. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
This singular bunker provides a sort of aiming point to a sunken punchbowl green on the 14th hole at Cape Wickham. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The par-5 15th hole at Cape Wickham tumbles downhill to this dramatic greensite. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Don't go digging for balls in the rough at Cape Wickham. Snakes are lurking. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The dangerous par-4 16th hole is one of the most difficult at Cape Wickham. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
A look back from the 16th green toward the Cape Wickham lighthouse. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The views distract on the par-3 17th hole at Cape Wickham. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
A panoramic photo from an iPhone shows off the beauty of the 18th hole at Cape Wickham. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
The 18th green shimmers at dawn at Cape Wickham. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Complementary continental breakfast is available for guests of Cape Wickham. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Dinners at Cape Wickham's clubhouse restaurant are delicious. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass
Cape Wickham's accommodations are actually very comfortable for temporary structures. Jason Scott Deegan/GolfPass