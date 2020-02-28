Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Shizuoka

Hamamatsu Seaside Golf Club - Pine Lake Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6748 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Pine/Dwarf 72 6748 yards
Pine/Bent 72 6631 yards
Melon/Dwarf 72 6343 yards
Melon/Bent 72 6228 yards
White Green/Dwarf 72 5924 yards
White Green/Bent 72 5812 yards
Red/Dwarf 72 5170 yards
Red/Bent 722 5031 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Greens Bent/Dwarf Grass
Architect Kentaro Sato

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners, QUICPay, nanaco, WAON, iD, Transportation IC, Edy
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant, Beverage Carts

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Shizuoka Country Fukuroi
Shizuoka Country Fukuroi Course
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuragi Golf Club at Yamaha Resort - Ukari Course
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Katsuragi Golf Club at Yamaha Resort - Yamana Course
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shizuoka Country Hamaoka - Ogasa
Shizuoka Country Hamaoka - Ogasa Course
Omaezaki, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Grandee Hamanako GC
Grandee Hamanako Golf Club
Hamamatsu, Shizuoka
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Shizuoka Country Hamaoka - Takamatsu
Shizuoka Country Hamaoka - Takamatsu Course
Omaezaki, Shizuoka
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

