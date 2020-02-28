Hamamatsu Seaside Golf Club - Pine Lake Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6748 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Pine/Dwarf
|72
|6748 yards
|Pine/Bent
|72
|6631 yards
|Melon/Dwarf
|72
|6343 yards
|Melon/Bent
|72
|6228 yards
|White Green/Dwarf
|72
|5924 yards
|White Green/Bent
|72
|5812 yards
|Red/Dwarf
|72
|5170 yards
|Red/Bent
|722
|5031 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Greens Bent/Dwarf Grass
Architect Kentaro Sato
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, DC, JCB, NICOS, UC, VISA, Saison, Diners, QUICPay, nanaco, WAON, iD, Transportation IC, Edy
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant, Beverage Carts
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
Fukuroi, Shizuoka
Resort/Private
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout